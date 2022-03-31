GOOLOO’s 4000A portable jump starter with 15W USB-C is a must for road trips at $89.50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4000A Portable Jump Starter for $89.69 shipped with the code GCC8CJHY at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal beats our previous mention by last year of $94.50 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This portable jump starter is the perfect way to ensure that you won’t be stranded on spring vacations this year. It delivers the ability to jump-start essentially any gas engine and up to 10L diesels, which covers most vehicles on the market. You’ll find 15W USB-C input and output here as well as up to 2.4A from the two USB-A ports as well. Plus, there’s a built-in LED flashlight and the entire thing is quite small so you can stow it under a seat so it’s always ready to grab. Keep reading for more.

Keep your battery in tip-top shape when you grab BLACK+DECKER’s 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at just $24 Prime shipped and will ensure that you never walk out to a dead car battery again. Just keep in mind that this is a maintenance solution and not a jump-starting device.

You can bring JBL’s waterproof Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker with you on road trips to listen to tunes anywhere you stop. It has a built-in battery that can last up to 12 hours before it’s time to recharge it, and you’ll find that PlayBoost tech allows multiple speakers to be paired together at the same time for a more room-filling audio experience. Right now this speaker is on sale for $99, which saves you 24% and marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked.

GOOLOO 4000A Portable Jump Starter features:

Powerful And Reliable Car Battery Jump Starter – With a 4000A peak current, it can start all gasoline engines and diesel engines up to 10.0L in just a few minutes. This includes cars, motorcycles, RVs, tractors, trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, yachts and many more.

High Capacity Portable Charger – The GP4000 portable car battery jump starter is equipped with dual USB charging output ports (one compatible with fast charging) and a USB Type-C charging port (5V/3A). You can use it to charge other devices or recharge the Jump Starter itself. It can be taken anywhere and can quickly charge numerous portable devices, such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, GPS systems, and more.

Emergency Life Saver – The GOOLOO GP4000 portable car battery jump starter can jump start vehicles in a matter of seconds so that you aren’t stranded and unsafe for longer than needed. A full charge can boost most vehicles over 60 times!

