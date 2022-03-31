PlayStation 5 Disc Edition is scheduled to be in-stock at Amazon today

Update: Amazon’s listing for the standard disc-model PlayStation 5 now reads: “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 through 3/31.” There’s no time here, but it might be a good to keep checking back throughout the day and stay locked to our Twitter feed as we will be doing the same. Adding it your wishlist can reportedly help you get through checkout easier as well. You might also have to hit the “See All Buying Options” when/if it does go live.

You’re getting another chance to score a PlayStation 5 today. Starting shortly, at 11 a.m. ET, Amazon is scheduled to have PlayStation 5 Digital in-stock and available for shipping. The current PlayStation 5 Digital listing on Amazon reads: “Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on 3/30 at 8am PST.” While we have seen some chances to score the latest-generation Xbox machines recently, the PlayStation 5 has been mostly illusive to all but those interested in limited bundle offers alongside options locked behind subscription paywalls. If you’re still looking to grab one, and you likely are if you’re reading this, the digital version of Sony’s PS5 is set to be in-stock in the next little while on this listing page for Prime members. Act fast as supplies are said to be limited and there’s no telling how long it will be available for. More details below.

Score a PlayStation 5 Digital at Amazon today

As we mentioned above, chances are this opportunity to purchase the PlayStation 5 Digital on Amazon will be short-lived at best, so jump over to the listing page now and start refreshing as soon as possible. It likely won’t go live until right at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PST), but you might get lucky a few minutes ahead of time.

PlayStation 5 Digital $400

While it might not be the flagship version with the disc drive, PS5 Digital Edition includes much of the same feature set otherwise and makes for a great way to land a current-generation Sony machine without spending as much or having to get forced into a bundle of other stuff you don’t want. With the regular stream of sales on digital tiles via PSN (there are plenty of them live right now in fact) and the new game streaming features coming as part of the refreshed PlayStation Plus service, there are plenty of discounted titles to enjoy without needing boxed copies of games.

In the meantime, be sure to dive into our hands-in impressions feature of Sony’s latest console and the new PlayStation Plus it just unveiled yesterday. Here’s more coverage of the latest from the world of PlayStation:

