Sceptre’s nearly bezel-less 24-inch 1080p 75Hz monitor falls to 2022 low at $138 shipped

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz HDMI Monitor for $138 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $150 to $170, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past 12 months as well as the lowest since the holidays. Ready to give your desk a visual upgrade, this monitor offers a slightly faster 75Hz refresh rate compared to normal 60Hz panels on the market. You’ll find two HDMI and one VGA ports around the back of this display, as well as an audio in and headphone jack. The nearly bezel-less design on the sides make this the perfect display for multi-monitor setups as well. Plus, it’s compatible with VESA mounts for attaching to monitor arms or the wall. Keep reading for more.

You could instead step down to Sceptre’s 20-inch HD 75Hz Monitor for $120 and save an additional $18. While it doesn’t sport a full HD 1080p resolution, the 1600×900 is still solid for keeping email, Twitter, Facebook, or other similar programs open in the background, though watching media or consuming content likely won’t be quite as good of an experience due to the lower resolution.

If you have a hard time focusing on work at your desk, then be sure to check out Bose QuietComfort 45 that are on sale right now for $279, today only. These active noise cancelling headphones will allow you to listen to music while blocking out distractions at the same time. Plus, you’re saving $50 in the process, making now a great time to pick them up.

Sceptre HDMI Monitor features:

Wide Viewing Angles: Wide viewing angles keep all the action sharply in sight from almost any viewing position while gaming on large monitors or dual-display setup.

Fast Response Time: Playing fast action games and watching action adventure movies always require fast and accurate pixel response from an LED. With quick response times, ghosting and blurring are reduced so the user can enjoy the display with clarity and precision.

Multiple Ports: Two HDMI ports and one VGA port provide up to 75HZ refresh rate, refining picture clarity in all action-packed gaming sequences and graphic design projects. Audio In and a Headphone Jack provide diverse audio options.

