Chefman’s Dual Electric 12-Egg Cooker hits Amazon all-time low at $15 + more from $11.50

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Dual Electric Egg Cooker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is up to 50% off the going rate, the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon, and within $1 of the all-time low we tracked in a 1-day Woot sale. This one can boil up to 12 eggs at once, which can be great for family breakfasts, preparing a week’s worth of meals, and more. It can also make poached eggs or even be used as a steamer for vegetables. Not only will you not have to wait for the water boil anymore, but you can also just throw the BPA-free lid, cooking rack, and poaching trays in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. Head below for more egg cooker deals from just over $11.

If you can do with a smaller model that handles six eggs at a time, we are also tracking a notable deal on Chefman’s more compact model starting from $11.31 Prime shipped. Usually closer to $18 or $20, the red model is now at a new all-time low on Amazon and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. The feature-set and specs are essentially the same here, just in a smaller, more compact form-factor.

We also just spotted a solid offer on the Dash Everyday Deluxe Electric Griddle, but you’ll find plenty more where that comes from in our home goods guide. If you’re looking for something to clean the crumbs off the floor for you after the meals are done, check out today’s 2022 low on Roborock’s S4 Max LiDAR Robot Vacuum as well.

Chefman Dual Electric Egg Cooker features:

NO MORE GUESSWORK: Easily boil, poach, or steam up to 12 eggs in minutes, faster than stovetop method. Use the included measuring cup to know how much water you need depending on the style of egg. The ready buzzer will signal once your eggs are finished cooking.

READY FOR BREAKFAST? No need to wait for your hard-boiled eggs to cool to move them after cooking. With the tray lifting tool, you can have your brunch with hot, freshly cooked eggs. Whether you like your eggs hard or soft boiled, scrambled, omelet or poached, breakfast has never been easier!

COMPACT & EASY TO CLEAN: BPA-Free lid, cooking and poaching trays are top rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. No more fighting over whose turn it is to do the dishes thanks to this versatile, convenient egg cooker. The compact size is perfect for any kitchen, college dorms, travel, and more!

