Load up on live plants via Amazon from $16: Succulents, small trees, seagrass, more

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on a range of house plants, succulents, and more from under $16. First up, you can grab a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Live Indoor Succulent Plants for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this matching the 2022 low and lowest total we have tracked on over a year. Coming within $2 of the historic all-time low, this is a great time to grab some greenery to decorate the house and home office, while still leaving some left over for gifts and the like. At under $1.50 each, there’s some serious value here with each of them shipping in 2-inch pots and are “hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.” Head below for more house plant deals from under $16.

If the 20-pack above is a bit much for you, there are smaller bundles of succulents on sale today as well from just under $16 Prime shipped. you’ll find all of those on this landing page alongside seagrass baskets, fiddle-leaf figs, ficus plants, and more.

if you’re more focused on your outdoor space at this point, Eve’s new Thread-enabled Aqua HomeKit sprinkler controller is worth a look. It just hits a new all-time low price this morning alongside deal on some of the brand’s other smart home gear. Get a closer look at those offers right here and dive into these discounted outdoor smart plugs from $15 while you’re at it.

More on Shop Succlents Live Indoor Succulent Plants:

INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (20) assorted succulents in 2″ pot. Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.

WATERING NEEDS | Succulents are extremely sensitive to overwatering and damp soil can cause root rot. Dry out soil completely between waterings. Recommended amount is once every two weeks. Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again.

FERTILIZING NEEDS | Fertilize every two to four weeks during spring and summer. Withhold fertilizer during the fall and winter months.

