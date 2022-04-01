Load up on live plants via Amazon from $16: Succulents, small trees, seagrass, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsShop Succulents
Now live From $16

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on a range of house plants, succulents, and more from under $16. First up, you can grab a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Live Indoor Succulent Plants for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this matching the 2022 low and lowest total we have tracked on over a year. Coming within $2 of the historic all-time low, this is a great time to grab some greenery to decorate the house and home office, while still leaving some left over for gifts and the like. At under $1.50 each, there’s some serious value here with each of them shipping in 2-inch pots and are “hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.” Head below for more house plant deals from under $16

If the 20-pack above is a bit much for you, there are smaller bundles of succulents on sale today as well from just under $16 Prime shipped. you’ll find all of those on this landing page alongside seagrass baskets, fiddle-leaf figs, ficus plants, and more

if you’re more focused on your outdoor space at this point, Eve’s new Thread-enabled Aqua HomeKit sprinkler controller is worth a look. It just hits a new all-time low price this morning alongside deal on some of the brand’s other smart home gear. Get a closer look at those offers right here and dive into these discounted outdoor smart plugs from $15 while you’re at it. 

More on Shop Succlents Live Indoor Succulent Plants:

  • INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (20) assorted succulents in 2″ pot. Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.
  • WATERING NEEDS | Succulents are extremely sensitive to overwatering and damp soil can cause root rot. Dry out soil completely between waterings. Recommended amount is once every two weeks. Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again.
  • FERTILIZING NEEDS | Fertilize every two to four weeks during spring and summer. Withhold fertilizer during the fall and winter months.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Shop Succulents

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Automate your lights to save on electricity with Sengle...
Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this ...
Metakoo’s e-bike with 37-mile range per charge now $5...
Renogy’s solar Gold Box starts at $22 with 2-pack of ...
Save on an Acer Spin 311 11-inch Chromebook at $210
EDC and adventure ready pocket knives/multi-tools from ...
Shake up the drinks like a pro: Mixology 10-pc. bartend...
Withings Wi-Fi Body/+ HealthKit smart scales start at $...
Load more...
Show More Comments