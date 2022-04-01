This 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, USB-A, and more for just $12.50

Amazon is offering the MOKIN 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $12.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for $18.50 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This hub features 4K30 HDMI output, both SD and microSD, dual USB 3.0, and a single USB 2.0 port to round everything out. All-in-all, that’s a pretty well-stacked hub to keep in your backpack at all times. It uses a single USB-C port on your computer and you can even leave things like mouse dongles plugged into the dock at all times so it’s ready to go as soon as you plug it in. Plus, the SD reader is perfect for those who don’t have Apple’s latest 14- or 16-inch M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro. Keep reading for more.

Today’s deal is about as budget-friendly as it gets for USB-C hubs. Really, the only way to save some cash is to ditch the hub aspect and pick up just a few USB-C to USB-A adapters. You’ll find that a 2-pack of nonda adapters can be picked up for just $7 on Amazon. Just keep in mind that this only adapts USB-A to USB-C and doesn’t have things like HDMI or SD like today’s lead deal.

Speaking of Apple’s computers, did you see that the latest M1 Pro/Max line of MacBook Pros are now available in official refurbished condition? That’s right, Apple is now selling its latest computers officially refurbished with full warranties. Both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available in various colors and configurations, and you can find out more about this in our previous coverage.

MOKIN USB-C Hub:

Extend one 4K UHD HDMI port, two Supper speed USB 3.0 Ports, one SD Memory Card slot and one TF memory card slot from one USB-C/Thunderbolt 3/ Type C port

4K video USB-C to HDMI Adapter: mirror or extend your screen with USB C hub HDMI port and directly stream 4K UHD @ 30Hz or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, monitor or projector

Super speed USB 3.0 ports(at full-speed): allow you to connect keyboard, Mouse, hard drive, etc to MacBook Pro, up to 5Gbps data transmission speed, down compatible with USB A 2.0 and below. Because HDD/SDD needs more power, so this adapter only allow connect 1 HDD/SSD and this adapter won’t support Apple USB Super drive.

