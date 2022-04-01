Roborock’s S4 Max LiDAR Robot Vac hits 2022 low at $250 (Reg. $360), more up to $160 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum for $249.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one fetched a regular price of $430 for all of last year and goes for closer to $380 more recently. Today’s deal is $60 below our previous mention, $50 under the current price on Amazon, and is the best we can find. Featuring LiDAR navigation and smartphone control, it delivers plenty of customizations to the cleaning experience with ten no-go zones and invisible walls alongside multi-level mapping. Its 2300Pa of suction power can clean up to 3,230-square feet of floor space and it will send itself back to the included charging dock when it needs more power before continuing the job until it’s finished. Head below for more Roborock smart vacuum deals.

More Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

Then head over to our smart home hub for additional deals on ways to make your living space more intelligent. One notable offer here delivers one of the first price drops of the year on the eufyCam 2C 2-camera system. This one is HomeKit compatible with ability to record in 1080p with IP67 water-resistance and up to 6 months of battery life. Get a closer look in our previous deal coverage.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum features:

Precise every time, day or night: Precision Low Light Navigation-LiDAR navigation stays precise and effic in bright rooms and even in dark ones, keeping cleaning effective at all times.

Learns Your Home: Up to four levels of your home can be mapped and automatically recognized, including room locations, as well as up to 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Walls on every level.

Powerful Yet Long Lasting: With powerful 2000Pa suction power and up to 180mins runtime, S4 Max can clean up to 3230sqft area, picks up finer dirt from hard floors and reaches deeper into carpets. When it identified carpet, it boosts suction power to the MAX level to provide the most powerful cleaning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!