Juice up and sanitize your EDC in this Samsung charger combo for $19 (Reg. up to $50)

Woot is now offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently out of stock from from Samsung, this one has sold for between $25 and as much as $50 at Amazon over the last several months. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, the lowest price we can find, and is much more affordable than the comparable PhoneSoap counterparts. This is essentially a 10W Qi charging pad for your smartphone or any other compatible gear you can fit in there that will also “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” If you’re looking to rid your EDC gear of any extra friends it might be carrying around, this is a brand name and affordable option that will also juice it back up at the same time. More details below.

Much like last time we featured this notable deal, there really aren’t very many comparable options that can keep up with the feature set and price. But if you’re just looking for a simple UV sanitizer solution, this HoMedics model comes in at $14.50. However, considering it doesn’t boast any charging facilities, the extra few bucks on the lead deal might be worth it.

While we are talking charging deals, you’ll want to scope out this new low on UGREEN’s MagSafe-ready iPhone12/13 wireless charging puck at 55% off. Then, head straight over to this week’s Anker Amazon roundup with deals starting from just $13. You’ll find MagSafe solutions, cables, and more waiting for you right here.

Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer features:

Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.

Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.

Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!