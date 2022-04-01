Shake up the drinks like a pro: Mixology 10-pc. bartender kit now $37.50 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

The official Mixology&Craft Amazon storefront (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its 10-piece Bartender Kit with bamboo stand for $37.47 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the second-best price we have tracked and the best we can find. We have only seen it go for less once on Amazon, which was back in September for a couple days. A nice little addition or a full overhaul of your spring and summer drink making kit, it includes a 24-ounce cocktail shaker, double sided jigger, a mojito udder, mixing spoon, a pair of liquor bottle pourers, the Hawthorne strainer, ice tongs, and more held in the included bamboo stand. More details below.

If you just need a new cocktail shaker without all of the extras, this 24-ounce model sells for just over $11.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. Made of stainless steel, it is an affordable, no-frills option with a rustproof design that will have you shaking up martinis all summer.

For more small utensils and accessories to upgrade or refresh your kitchen kit, dive into Amazon’s latest essentials sale. Starting from $4.50 Prime shipped, you’ll find everything from knives and can openers to veggie peelers and pizza wheels on tap. All of the details you need are waiting in or previous coverage.

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchen upgrades, household gear, lighting, and more.

Mixology Bartender Kit with bamboo stand features:

Everything You Need (Except For The Booze): 10-Piece ALL-Inclusive bartender set of top shelf cocktail tools. Will give you the power to whip up impressive cocktails for your guests. Whether you’re an amateur bartender or a professional cocktail mixing guru, whether you’re setting up a bar at home or at work, this bar set is a brilliant way to hit the ground running.

Coolest Way To Store And Display Your Bar Tools: Eco-friendly bamboo stand (Patented), carefully designed to keep your barware tools organized and accessible at all times. No more clutter in your kitchen drawers and cabinets. Show off your gorgeous cocktail kit with the unique bamboo storage rack. You will definitely win your guest’s attention.

