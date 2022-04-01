UGREEN’s MagSafe-ready iPhone12/13 wireless charging puck now 55% off at $16 Prime shipped

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12/13 at $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly $35, this is nearly 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon earlier this year. Coming in at $23 below the regular price on Apple’s official variant, it delivers a MagSafe-compatible charging puck to your setup for much less. Featuring “adaptive fast charging,” this 7.5W charging puck is made of a matte aluminum alloy and includes a nylon braided charging cable that “has passed the bending test 15,000 times.” More details below.

There really aren’t very many options for less than today’s lead deal when it comes to a MagSafe-compatible charging puck from the budget-friendly brands we trust. The Spigen variant sells for $22.50 and Anker’s goes for $19 right now.

Just be sure to swing over to this week’s new Anker Amazon sale. Starting from $13, you’ll find a host of more substantial MagSafe charging gear, cables, wall adapters, and more. Everything is neatly broken down for you right here. And then go hit up our smartphone accessories deal hub where you’ll find Twelve South celebrating April Fools’ Day with 20% off its entire lineup of Apple accessories.

UGREEN Magnetic Wireless Charger features:

Magnetic Charging: The UGREEN magnetic wireless charger with perfectly arranged magnets dock on your iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 12 Pro Max and ensure faster wireless charging. You can simply place your device with free positions, then the wireless charger will bring your iPhone up to speed. Supports 15W Qi protocol. For iOS devices 7.5W Max.

Universal Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and most Qi-supporting devices.

