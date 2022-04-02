Refresh your bedroom now that winter’s over with sheets, mattress pads, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bedsure Essentials (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of mattress pads, linen sets, sheets, and more from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 100% King Bamboo Sheet Set at $46.39. Down from $58, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Comprised of 100% bamboo viscose fiber, these sheets have no other ingredients or additives unlike other alternatives. That makes the sheet set cool and comfortable since natural bamboo is “thermoregulating.” The set ships with both a flat and fitted sheet as well as two pillow cases to give you everything to refresh your room this spring. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a set of sheets that you love, consider spending $19 on this sleep mask instead. I use this every night and absolutely love it. It allows me to sleep with ease even on a nice Saturday afternoon when the sun is high in the sky, as no light gets in. Plus, when traveling or on vacation, not all hotel rooms have great blinds if you plan to sleep in, which is where this sleep mask really shines.

Spruce up your bedroom with some live plants from Amazon’s wide-ranging sale that’s going on right now. With deals on succulents, small trees, seagrass, and more, you’ll find prices start at $16 and gives you both premium and budget-friendly upgrades for your space.

Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheet features:

Compared with bamboo-derived rayon blend, bamboo sheets are made of 100% Viscose made from bamboo without any other added ingredients, which is more secure.

Natural thermoregulating bamboo sheets wick away moisture to keep you cool and dry throughout the night. Great help for people with night sweats.

100% Viscose made from bamboo. Bamboo sheets are ideal for those with sensitive skin.

