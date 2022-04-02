Pick up a new weighted shoulder and neck heating pad for $34.50, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Comfytemp US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of heating pads priced from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is the Weighted Neck/Shoulder Heating Pad for $34.39. Down 20% from a normal going rate of $43, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. If you’re dealing with sore shoulders or neck after a long day’s work, this heating pad will help alleviate that. It weighs 2.2 pounds and is designed to “simulate the feeling of being held of hugged” according to the manufacturer. There are nine heat settings and 11 auto-off timers available here, giving you freedom of choice when it comes to using this heating pad. Keep reading for more.

Take a step down in size when opting for this lower-cost Sunbeam heating pad that’s available on Amazon for just $13.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. It measures 12 by 15 inches, which is quite a bit smaller than today’s lead deal. There are also only three heat settings to choose from with no built-in timer.

if you’re tying to make a more inviting environment all around, and therefore reduce the stress and need for a heating pad, try adding a few live plants. This weekend you can load up on a wide selection of live plants at Amazon with prices as low as $16. You’ll find succulents, small trees, seagrass, and much more in our roundup, so be sure to give that a look and refresh your space this spring.

Comfytemp Shoulder Heating Pad features:

Our Comfytemp neck and shoulder heating pad is filled with micro-glass beads to relax your body by simulating the feeling of being held or hugged. The glass beads are evenly dispersed throughout the pad to fit your neck and shoulders better. It effectively soothes muscle tension and soreness, and instantly relieves neck, shoulder, and upper back pain

