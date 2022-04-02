Exploding Kittens is sure to be a blast at family game night for $14, more from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of toys and games priced as low as $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Exploding Kittens Card Game for $13.99. Down from $20, this is the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. If you’ve never played Exploding Kittens, it’s a “kitty-powered Russian roulette card game” that’s sure to be a hit with family or friends. It takes just a few minutes to learn and is made for all ages, making it a solid choice for family game night. Just be sure you don’t draw the Exploding Kitten card, of “you lose and you are full of loser sad-sauce.” Keep reading for more.

Want to know what my favorite card game is? Well, it’s the Wizard Card Game that’s available for just $7 on Amazon. The game pits you against friends and family to see who can play the best cards. It’s both a game of luck and skill as you see who plays what first to either “stick” an opponent with a hand they don’t want or fight to keep it heading your way. Can you win?

Cards Against Humanity’s Family Edition as well as the Glow in the Dark pack are perfect for family game night as well. Designed to be more family-friendly, these games are great for playing with family and friends this summer and are sure to bring loads of fun to your home.

Exploding Kittens features:

The hit party game for family and friends who are into kittens and explosions and laser beams and sometimes goats

More than 10 million copies sold, breaking records in kids games, adult games and everything in between

Perfect for all occasions, including a family game night, beach trip, road trip or drinking with friends

