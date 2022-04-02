Overhaul your spring wardrobe with women’s heels and more from $34.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, IDIFU SHOES (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its women’s shoes on sale from $34.50 shipped. Our top pick here is the Ada Square Toe Block Heel Ankle Boot for $34.67 in certain sizes. Down from $51, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 32% off. These shoes have a 2.8-inch heel and have a closed square toe for all-day comfort. There’s a side zipper to make them easy to put on and take off, and they come in just about every size from 5 up to 12. Check out Amazon’s landing page for other great ways to save and then head below for more.

Do you already have all the heels you need? You should consider picking up these indoor/outdoor memory foam Moccasin slippers for $30 at Amazon. Designed to keep your feet warm, comfortable, and protected at home, these house shoes feature a memory foam insole and are made to be used inside and outside.

Don’t forget about the Lululemon We Made Too Much sale that’s going on right now. The discount extravaganza takes up to 50% off popular spring workout wear for both men and women, making it a great sale to check out for saving on upgrading your wardrobe as we head into spring.

IDIFU Ada Block Heel Ankle Boot features:

These stylish ankle boots with closed square toe, chunky heels (2.8 inches Approx) provides long-lasting comfort and steady steps.

These elegant booties perfectly designed with ultra-soft and brethable plush lining slip-resistant outsole for steady and safe steps could lets you wear a day NO PAIN.

With the side zipper boots, you can put a perfect finish on any outfit for casual, party, work, date, wedding, cocktail, nightclub, homecoming or other special occasions.

