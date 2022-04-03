Save up to 40% on essential oil diffusers from Pure Daily Care, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its aromatherapy diffusers at discounts up to 40% off. The Aromatherapy Essential Oils Diffuser Gift Set with 20 oils can be had for $33.97 shipped. Normally listed for $50, this 32% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since summer 2021 and is within $1 of the all-time low. The diffuser from this kit has a 400ml capacity and uses ultrasonic waves to atomize the oils into vapor. It also features seven different ambient light modes with four different timer settings. Some of the oils included with this kit are Peppermint, Tea Tree, Clary Sage, Nutmeg, Lemon, and more for a total of 20 oils. Each bottle contains 10ml of oil. Keep reading for more diffusers.

Pure Daily Care also makes the Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser with 10 oils for $30. This is 40% off the $50 list price. This diffuser features the same ultrasonic wave technology as the previously mentioned diffuser. You also get Himalayan Pink Salt as “a natural source of air purification and ionization that provides for easier and healthier breathing.” Just as before, the oils included are in 10ml containers. Finally, you can get a smaller starter set for $25.50. This diffuser features a different design when compared to the featured kit but has the same overall capacity and ultrasonic wave technology. You also only get 10 essential oils with this kit in the same 10ml bottles.

Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser features:

Our Essence Diffuser has a 400 ml capacity and uses state of the art wave diffusion technology to atomize essential oils for ultimate wellness. The Essence diffuser includes 7 ambient light modes with two intensity settings for 14 different light combinations. It also includes 4 timer settings and a convenient auto shutoff feature for low water levels.

Our essential oils are formulated using high quality plants sourced from various regions of the world, such as lavender from France and Tea Tree from Australia. Our modern heat-less diffuser delivers the therapeutic properties of these plant oils as nature intended by using modern ultrasonic waves to atomize the oils instead of burning them with heat.

Absolutely zero cheap additives or fillers are used in creating our oils. We use local harvest (when possible).It takes longer but is better for the environment and creates a better essential oil.

