ASUS’ 65% ROG Falchion wireless mechanical keyboard cleans your setup at a low of $100

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $135 or so for this keyboard and today’s deal beats our last mention of $119 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’ve been looking for a way to get rid of cables and make your desk less cluttered, then this is the perfect keyboard for you. The compact 65% layout still offers arrow keys for easier navigation as well as mechanical switches for a premium experience. However, instead of being plugged in, this keyboard has built-in 2.4GHz wireless and can last for up to 450 hours of use on a single charge. It also has a wired method if you need ultra-low-latency in specific scenarios, though the wireless setup is perfect for tidy battlestations. Keep reading for more.

You could instead check out the Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, which is available on Amazon for $55 right now. While this doesn’t deliver a 65% form factor or mechanical design, Logitech’s combo is a great way to upgrade your office productivity setup on a tighter budget. It’s still completely wireless and the combo ships with both a keyboard and mouse, making it a solid choice overall.

Don’t forget that the Samsung Odyssey 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $250, which marks a new all-time low price that we’ve seen at Amazon. On top of that, there’s the Razer Iskur gaming chair, which is discounted to $380 from its normal $500 going rate, marking the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon so far this year.

COMPACT, WITHOUT COMPROMISE ROG Falchion is a 65% form-factor wireless mechanical keyboard designed to change the way you play. It has an interactive touch panel and innovative two-way cover case, and it’s the first ROG keyboard with wireless Aura Sync RGB lighting. The keys feature durable ROG polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) doubleshot keycaps and German-made Cherry MX RGB mechanical switches for precise, tactile keystrokes. ROG Falchion utilizes a gaming-grade 2.4 GHz RF connection for 1 ms report rate and offers up to 450 hours of battery life on a single charge.

