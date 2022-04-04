Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Golf Peaks, mySolar, Cubasis 3, and more

It’s time for all of Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals to kick off the work week. Just make sure you don’t miss price drops on AirPods Pro with MagSafe, new all-time lows on iPhone 12/mini, today’s Gold Box Apple Watch Series 7 sale, and these rare discounts on official Apple Watch bands. Today’s app collection features deals on titles like Golf Peaks, mySolar – Build your Planets, Cubasis 3, inbento, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Videocraft – Video Editor Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lab Values Reference: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $32 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $15 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Starship: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAVON: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Car Driving Sim – Ichallenge 1: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Golfshot Plus: $100 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Unique card-based movement system… Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…No ads…One-handed play.

