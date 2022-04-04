Holy Stone’s 1080p drone is a great way to capture summer vacations at just $58 (Reg. $80)

Holy Stone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS260 1080p Drone for $57.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to get you in the air and flying without spending hundreds or thousands, this drone is a great choice for beginners or hobbyists. The camera records 1080p and even supports moving the lens without having to change the drone’s position. It connects to your phone through the controller which makes it easy to fly, and a single battery charge should last up to 3030 minutes of flying. Keep reading for more.

You could instead check out the ATTOP drone if you’re on a tighter budget. Coming in at $37 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, this drone is great for younger kids to get started with flying drones without having to invest even $58. It still has a built-in camera and is controlled from your smartphone, though there’s no dedicated controller available here.

Don’t forget that for more premium recordings, DJI’s all-new Mavic 3 drone is seeing its first standalone discount. Coming in at $150 off, the Mavic 3 packs a 5.1K video sensor that’s capable of capturing cinema-quality recordings from the air. On top of that, DJI is among the best in the industry when it comes to consumer and prosumer drones, making the Mavic 3 a great choice for those in the market for a premium model.

Holy Stone 1080p Drone features:

HS260 drone records every memorable moment of your life. Its wifi camera supports remote control of 90° up and down, whether traveling, sports, or parties, can capture stunning and exquisite images for you.

FPV drone capturing this impressive footage during flight, it is possible to share it instantly with your friends and family. With images and videos sent straight to your smartphone via the APP, you will be able to share them on social media.

Optical Flow Positioning fixed point height, and it can shoot more easily and steadily. Equipped with an air pressure altitude control system, the drone can hover and take footage with more stability and smoothly.

