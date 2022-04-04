HORI’s mobile Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro controller hits Amazon low at under $39.50

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro for $39.33 shipped. Regularly $50 and more recently in the $45 range, today’s deal is up to 21% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. While the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus-themed models are still up at the full $60 price tag, you can now score the translucent black option at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. The Split Pad Pro delivers a full-size controller experience to your mobile Switch setup. Assignable rear controls and turbo functionality are joined by a pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, four face buttons, shoulder triggers, and more on this officially licensed portable Nintendo Switch controller option. It’ll even allow you to dock your Switch while still attached if needed. More details below.

If you prefer to use your Switch as more of a display with the controller part of things separate, the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grip is a solid lower-cost solution. It is also quite handy when at home on the big screen and sells for under $10 Prime shipped, offering up a way to transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional controller form-factor.

Check out this deal on the RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Nintendo Switch Case at the Amazon all-time low. Then head over to our coverage of the Nintendo SEGA Genesis and SNES controllers. Both of these sought-after Switch Online gamepads are now in-stock for subscribers of Nintendo’s online service and you can get all of the details in our coverage from late last week.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro features:

Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro! Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more. Perfect for high-pace action titles and many other genres. Enhance your gaming experience with the Split Pad Pro! (Does not include Motion Controls, HD Rumble, NFC, or IR camera.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!