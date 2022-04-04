Keep your cat entertained with this 3-in-1 interactive game system, now $48 (Reg. $78)

Many of us love playing board games. So, why shouldn’t our pets join in the fun? The Cheerble Board Game provides exactly the same level of challenge and excitement for your pet — just in a format that they can understand. Right now, you can get this all-in-one interactive toy for just $48 (Reg. $78) at 9to5Toys Specials using the promo code CHEERBLE30.

Obviously, your moggy isn’t going to be sitting down for a game of Settlers of Catan any time soon. At least, mine certainly isn’t. But cats do love solving puzzles, and they do love playing with a ball. And that is basically the concept behind the Cheerble Board Game.

The game comes in three parts: a large play board, a self-rolling ball, and a great big scratcher toy that sticks up from the board. When you switch on the auto-rolling ball, the game begins. Your cat has to follow the ball around the self-contained play board, and use some dexterity to slap the ball when it goes under the shelf at one end.

Holes in the shelf allow your cat to poke through a paw, and the ball automatically avoids obstacles to make things more interesting. Combined with the scratcher, this game should keep your cat entertained day after day. It’s little wonder the project earned big bucks on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

The Cheerble Board Game retails for $78. But you can drop the price by $30 using the promo code CHEERBLE30 — making the whole system just $48 for a limited time!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!