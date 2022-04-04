Special edition Monopoly boards hit new lows from $10.50: Fall Guys and Transformers

Amazon is now offering the official Monopoly Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Edition Board Game for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26.50, like it still fetches at Walmart, this relatively new release is now 32% for a new Amazon all-time low. Inspired by the hit online party game, this one combines “exciting gameplay, colorful artwork, zany game components, and character tokens” with the usual real estate tycoon experience to see who will become the Blunderdome champion. “Let the chaos begin” as players place obstacles around the game board using a special Knockout die before each turn. See who can avoid Big Yeetus when you add the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Edition to your growing game night collection. Head below for more Monopoly deals from $10.50.

Another notable options in the Monopoly crossover category is the Transformers Edition. Now down at $10.49 Prime shipped on Amazon, this version typically sells for $15 or more, is also now at the lowest price we have tracked, and is eligible for Amazon’s latest buy two get one FREE sale. The same thing applies here with a themed Monopoly experience, trading on the beanies for Autobots and Decepticons including player tokens for Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Megatron, Starscream, and Soundwave.

You’ll find even more Monopoly editions on Amazon right here and then go check out our launch coverage of the Monopoly Animal Crossing version. All of the island dwellers in your home or at your next game night will certainly love to give this one a try, if not just add directly to their Animal Crossing collection. Or just go grab some discounted console games in Amazon’s new buy two get one FREE sale and call it a day.

Monopoly Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Edition features:

FALL GUYS THEME: Become the Blunderdome champion! This Monopoly game features exciting gameplay, colorful artwork, zany game components, and character tokens inspired by Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

DODGE OBSTACLES: Let the chaos begin! Players dodge interactive obstacles placed around the gameboard! Avoid Big Yeetus, Moving Wall, and See Saw obstacles, and activate them to foil other beans

INCLUDES KNOCKOUT DIE: When a player begins their turn, they’ll roll the Knockout die. This will let them do things such as activate obstacles, collect Kudos, or even move other players

