Home office supplies at Amazon up to 52% off from $5.50: Packaging tape, Sharpies, more

Amazon is running a few different notable sales on a wide range of office supplies including packing tape, Sharpies, pens, and more from just over $5.50. First up, you can land a 6-pack of Scotch Scotch Tough Grip Packaging Tape with dispensers for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20 or more and currently fetching just under $19.50 at Walmart, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Whether it’s for moving, storing boxes, or anywhere else you might need some robust packing tape, this is a great way to score six rolls, each with a dispenser, for just over $2.50 a pop. It can secure up to 80 pounds of weight per box, according to Scotch, and comes with 22 yards of tape per roll. Head below for more writing utensils, markers, and office supply deals.

More office supply deals at Amazon:

For some new high-tech gear you can get some work done with in the office, head over to our Apple deal hub. Alongside this morning’s Gold Box Apple Watch Series 7 deals, we have new lows on iPhone 12/mini as well as a deep deal on Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBook Pro, iPads, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Scotch Tough Grip Packaging Tape features:

Put weight in its place with Scotch Tough Grip Moving/Packaging Tape. For a fully packed moving day, heavy boxes that bust at the bottom are the enemy. This moving tape easily handles moving boxes with up to 80 lb. inside and is guaranteed to stay sealed. What makes this tape so tough is its unique and strong hot melt adhesive. When the box is closed, it stays closed. Tape grips strong to all box types, including harder-to-stick-to boxes made with 100 percent recycled fibres.

