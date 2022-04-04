Home office supplies at Amazon up to 52% off from $5.50: Packaging tape, Sharpies, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonOffice SuppliesSharpieScotch
52% off $5.50+

Amazon is running a few different notable sales on a wide range of office supplies including packing tape, Sharpies, pens, and more from just over $5.50. First up, you can land a 6-pack of Scotch Scotch Tough Grip Packaging Tape with dispensers for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20 or more and currently fetching just under $19.50 at Walmart, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Whether it’s for moving, storing boxes, or anywhere else you might need some robust packing tape, this is a great way to score six rolls, each with a dispenser, for just over $2.50 a pop. It can secure up to 80 pounds of weight per box, according to Scotch, and comes with 22 yards of tape per roll. Head below for more writing utensils, markers, and office supply deals. 

More office supply deals at Amazon:

For some new high-tech gear you can get some work done with in the office, head over to our Apple deal hub. Alongside this morning’s Gold Box Apple Watch Series 7 deals, we have new lows on iPhone 12/mini as well as a deep deal on Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBook Pro, iPads, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here

Scotch Tough Grip Packaging Tape features:

Put weight in its place with Scotch Tough Grip Moving/Packaging Tape. For a fully packed moving day, heavy boxes that bust at the bottom are the enemy. This moving tape easily handles moving boxes with up to 80 lb. inside and is guaranteed to stay sealed. What makes this tape so tough is its unique and strong hot melt adhesive. When the box is closed, it stays closed. Tape grips strong to all box types, including harder-to-stick-to boxes made with 100 percent recycled fibres.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Office Supplies

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Sharpie Scotch

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe’s electric pole saw is perfect for spring yar...
EDC and adventure ready pocket knives/multi-tools from ...
ESR AirTag and AirPods Pro cases now up to 60% off with...
Load up on live plants via Amazon from $16: Succulents,...
Enjoy heading outside on Hover-1’s Highlander electri...
Score 2-yrs. of Cook’s Illustrated for less than the ...
Score this MagSafe-ready iPhone 11/12/13 case and walle...
Puma preps you for spring workouts with up to 40% off a...
Load more...
Show More Comments