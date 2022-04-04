Kids learn the fun way with Osmo’s popular connected STEAM kits from $24 (Up to 52% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 52% off a wide range of Osmo’s popular connected STEAM learning kits for kids. Every year before Easter, Osmo launches a notable sale on Amazon, bringing its starter learning kits for iPad and Fire tablets to some of the best prices of the year alongside a host of add-on content kits for folks already invested in the ecosystem. This year is no exception with solid price drops starting from $24 on the content kits and listings now beginning at just over $33.50 for the complete starter bundles. Head below for a closer look at today’s Gold Box Osmo sale along with some of our top picks.

Osmo Gold Box sale:

Speaking of iPad, if you’re looking to refresh your Apple tablet one of the best models out there is on sale right now. The iPad mini 6 has now returned to its Amazon all-time low at $459 in several colors. You can get a closer look at the price break down and what the latest from Apple’s mini lineup brings to the table in our deal coverage right here.

Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad features:

OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Travel on an adventure & solve story problems with personal drawings brought to life instantly on the iPad (Monster) along with drawing problem solving/early physics (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece).

SKILLS LEARNED: Drawing, listening, speed of drawing, visual thinking, problem solving, physics, creative problem solving & fine motor skills. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

