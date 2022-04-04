Razer’s premium Iskur gaming chair returns to 2022 low at $120 off, more from $127.50

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
$380

Amazon is offering the Razer Iskur Gaming Office Chair for $379.99 shipped. Down from $500, today’s deal saves $120 from its normal going rate and matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Razer’s premium gaming/office chair features “total lower back support” thanks to the built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that’s made to “closely align to your spine.” On top of that, the chair has ultra-soft, spill-resistant fabric and is comprised of high-density foam cushions. The armrests are 4D as well, which means you can adjust the hight, angle, and even move them backward/forward to put them into the perfect position. Keep reading for more great Razer deals.

Additional Razer deals:

Don’t forget for on-the-go gaming there’s HORI’s mobile Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro controller. Currently on sale for an Amazon low, you’ll pay less than $39.50 for the Split Pad Pro controller right now. It normally goes for $50 and today’s deal saves more than 20%. On top of that, you can swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save for your battlestation setup.

Razer Iskur Gaming Office Chair features:

  • Ergonomic Lumber Support System: Enjoy total lower back support with a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that closely aligns to your spine—ensuring ideal posture for maximum comfort in gaming marathons
  • Ultra-Soft, Spill-Resistant Fabric: The chair’s densely woven yarn feels incredibly soft yet is tough enough for everyday use as it’s resistant against water, oil, and dirt
  • High Density Foam Cushions: The denser, durable cushions have a plush feel and offer better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Take your game to the next level with the Razer Viper U...
Save 33% on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset
Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase! Seri...
Razer LE Mandalorian Wireless Xbox/PC Pro Controller + ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
New Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard offers extreme ...
HORI’s mobile Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro contr...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 65W Dual USB-C PD Car Ch...
Load more...
Show More Comments