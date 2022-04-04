Razer’s premium Iskur gaming chair returns to 2022 low at $120 off, more from $127.50

Amazon is offering the Razer Iskur Gaming Office Chair for $379.99 shipped. Down from $500, today’s deal saves $120 from its normal going rate and matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. Razer’s premium gaming/office chair features “total lower back support” thanks to the built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that’s made to “closely align to your spine.” On top of that, the chair has ultra-soft, spill-resistant fabric and is comprised of high-density foam cushions. The armrests are 4D as well, which means you can adjust the hight, angle, and even move them backward/forward to put them into the perfect position. Keep reading for more great Razer deals.

Additional Razer deals:

BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Keyboard: $140 (Reg. $230)

(Reg. $230) Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Pro Controller for Xbox: $127.50 (Reg. $150)

Don’t forget for on-the-go gaming there’s HORI’s mobile Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro controller. Currently on sale for an Amazon low, you’ll pay less than $39.50 for the Split Pad Pro controller right now. It normally goes for $50 and today’s deal saves more than 20%. On top of that, you can swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save for your battlestation setup.

Razer Iskur Gaming Office Chair features:

Ergonomic Lumber Support System: Enjoy total lower back support with a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that closely aligns to your spine—ensuring ideal posture for maximum comfort in gaming marathons

Ultra-Soft, Spill-Resistant Fabric: The chair’s densely woven yarn feels incredibly soft yet is tough enough for everyday use as it’s resistant against water, oil, and dirt

High Density Foam Cushions: The denser, durable cushions have a plush feel and offer better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape

