Roku’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 streaming media players go on sale to start the week from $30

Amazon now offers the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player at $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the 2022 low. Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Alongside the more entry-level streaming media player from Roku, the Amazon discounts are also carrying over to some higher-end offerings. Right now you can score the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 for $39.99. That’s down from $50 and delivering the second-best offer yet. Serving as the latest from Roku, its new updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Then there is the hybrid Roku Streambar at $99.99. Down from $130, today’s offer continues the trend of coming within $1 of the previous mention and is the second-lowest price of the year. This 2-in-1 upgrade delivers all of the same streaming features as the other models on sale above, but steps things up with a built-in soundbar to improve two aspects of your home theater. You can dive into our launch coverage for all of the other details, as well.

Roku Express 4K+ features:

Roku Express 4K+ is the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network. Power up your TV, adjust the volume, and control your streaming with the included Roku Voice Remote. Use your voice to quickly search, turn captions on, and more.

