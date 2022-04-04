Save $200 on this Samsung Odyssey 27-inch 165Hz gaming monitor at its new low price

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey G50A 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Normally listed for $450, this 44% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $100, and is only the fourth price drop on Amazon. This IPS gaming monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio for more horizontal space for your games and content. HDR 10 means you’ll have a better viewing experience seeing detail in the bright and dark areas of a scene. You’ll also have full G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium support with the G50A, which means your games will feel smooth with no tearing. The included monitor stand has swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustment functionality while also supporting VESA mounting solutions. Keep reading for more.

While the included desk stand is nice and has a good amount of adjustments, you can also check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $37.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. You can use either the c-clamp or grommet hole clamp for mounting the arm to your desk. Integrated cable management solutions and a quick-release VESA plate make installing and servicing your monitor a breeze. You’ll still have tilt, rotation, swivel, and height adjustment functionality with the MOUNTUP monitor arm. The gas spring in this mount makes moving and adjusting the arm a breeze.

Along with its gaming line of monitors, Samsung is about to release the new M8 Smart Monitor, which is now available for pre-order at $700 with a $100 Amazon Credit. This is a small discount from the direct Samsung price and will net you a monitor with smart functionality similar to its smart TVs. Depending on your office setup, you may want to add some smart functionality to your existing monitor. You can do it with the Roku Express 4K+ at $30. Within $1 of the 2022 low, you’ll be able to use AirPlay 2 to stream content from your Apple devices to whatever you have the Roku connected to.

Samsung Odyssey G50A 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The QHD resolution creates a crystal clear color with an IPS monitor screen that provides a wide viewing angle for customers to get high quality game contents across every inch of the screen without any color shifts in this ultrawide gaming monitor.

This gaming monitor has a 165hz refresh rate and 1ms response time prevents motion blur and creates a smooth gaming experience that can give users the winning edge

This IPS monitor has HDR10 that creates excellent color accuracy that shows contents exactly as the creator intended. This brings game scenes to life and shows small hidden details in the lightest and darkest scenes.

