Pick up a Solo Stove Ranger fire pit for summer parties at 2022 low of $330, more from $95

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Solo Stove (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its fire pit and accessories at discounts up to 27% off. You can grab the Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Fire Pit for $329.99 shipped. Dropping from $410, this 20% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022. With this setup, you get the Ranger fire pit, the stand, the shield, and shelter. The design of the Ranger minimizes smoke by providing multiple paths for airflow. A stand elevates the Ranger up off a deck or patio and provides even more room for airflow. Included is also a shield that catches embers and sparks that try to leave the fire pit while in use, keeping you and your guests safe. The included shelter is a waterproof cover that will protect the Ranger while not in use and will save you time when setting up. This fire pit is the perfect companion to your spring and summer parties. Keep reading for more deals.

Also part of this sale is the Solo Stove Rasoting Sticks and Fire Pit Poker accessory kit for $95. You’ll get four roasting sticks, each with two prongs for securely holding hotdogs and such. The design of these sticks features a “hollow channel throughout the rod prevents heat disbursement from the flame to the handle.” You will also get an angled poker and grabber for tending to the fire within the pit. Adjust or add more logs with the grabber and tend to the fire with the poker. If you already have a Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit, you can save on a shield at $120. Just like the one mentioned above, it prevents sparks and embers from escaping the pit to keep you and your family safe.

Want to spruce up your outdoor sitting area? Check out this 33-foot Solar-powered Outdoor LED Light Strip for $24.84 with the on-page coupon clipped. This light strip can be powered by USB or Solar-power depending on how much sunlight your space gets. You can also look at these deals on live plants via Amazon starting at $16. These plants range from succulents to seagrass and ficus plants. Don’t let the fun end just because your phone died, grab an Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank for $36.50.

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit features:

The Solo Stove Ranger harnesses our patented design in a more compact size and travel friendly size. The Ranger sets up and starts quickly allowing you to have a no-trace fire in more places than just the backyard. The double wall design creates a burst of hot air over the fire reducing the smoke without the use of batteries and fans. By design, Ranger burns wood so efficiently you’ll only be left with ultra-fine ash making clean up as simple as dumping out the spent ash.

