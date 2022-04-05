An escape room in your own home: Thames and Kosmos strategy games on sale from $10

Amazon is offering deals on Thames and Kosmos strategy games with a focus on its EXIT: The Game series. A couple of these games are seeing their all-time low price while others are seeing their 2022 low price. One game that is seeing its all-time low price is EXIT: The Enchanted Forest at $11.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. This “Escape Room in a Box” style game can only be played once because the players will mark, bend, and tear game materials to win. The included clue cards make sure you never get stuck on a riddle. Up to four players can enjoy this 2/5 difficulty-rated game. A companion app can provide atmospheric background noise while also providing a timer for the game, but is not required to play. Be sure to keep reading for other Thames and Kosmos game deals.

More game deals:

After you finish checking out these deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at some other deals we’ve tracked today. We’ve rounded up the best deals on games across all consoles in one place for you to check out. Headlining today is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $40. You can also check out deals on iOS/macOS and Android apps that we’ve found today.

Exit: The Enchanted Forest game features:

As you are walking over a bridge, it unexpectedly disappears behind you, and you begin to encounter strange fairytale creatures and even stranger puzzles. What’s going on here — and how are you ever going to find your way out of this forest?

EXIT: The Game is a series of escape room games for the home. Players must solve riddles and puzzles and crack codes to escape from an imaginary room or environment. But the clock is ticking! Can you escape?

One-time use: Each game can only be played once, because you must mark up, fold, and tear the game materials to crack the codes.

Part of the 2017 Kennerspiel des Jahres award-winning series

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!