Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Huntdown, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Inspire Pro, more

Welcome to Tuesday’s roundup of the best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to dive into today’s Gold Box Apple Watch SE sale for the best prices of the year, this offer on the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro, and an all-time low on Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad 256GB while you’re at it. As for today’s app collection, we are tracking notable price drops on Huntdown, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Inspire Pro, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: GoodNotes 5: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Huntdown: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Fluffymoji: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MCBackup Pro – Contacts Backup: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Videocraft – Video Editor Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lab Values Reference: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $32 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $15 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Huntdown:

Clean up the streets as one of three merciless bounty hunters in a metropolis overrun by violence and corruption. Inspired by the iconic action movies and arcade games of the 80s, take on the criminal underbelly of the city with a creative assortment of weapons and reclaim the city from anarchy.

