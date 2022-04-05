Google’s official first-party 30W USB-C charger and cable nears all-time low at $30.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger and Cable for $30.61 shipped. Down from $35, today’s deal is just $0.12 above the all-time low set last month and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Designed to power Pixel smartphones and other USB-C devices with 30W, this charger is Google’s official adapter designed specifically for its products. It includes both the 30W charger and a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable to easily charge your device. Unsure whether it’s worth it to go first-party here or if you should just opt for a third-party alternative instead? We went hands-on with it to answer that question. After checking that out, head below for more.

Speaking of third-party chargers, you can pick up Anker’s 30W USB-C charger for just $24 at Amazon right now. Sure, it doesn’t come with a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable like today’s lead deal, but if you already own one of those, then it’s a no-brainer to save $6 and grab Anker’s charger. It delivers the same 30W of power and even comes in a slightly more compact form-factor overall.

While we’re on the topic of Anker, did you see the MagSafe 5K Power Bank that’s on sale in all five colors right now? Down to the best price of the year, you’ll spend just $36.50 right now when it normally goes for $50, making now a fantastic time to pick up this unique battery.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

