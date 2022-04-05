HyperX’s Pulsefire Raid RGB gaming mouse with 16,000 DPI sensor falls to new low at $35

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal saves 42% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This mouse features 11 programmable buttons and the Pixart 3389 sensor capable of up to 16,000 DPI. You’ll be able to use the HyperX NGenuity software to customize the mouse, which also includes the RGB lighting in the logo and around the scroll wheel. On top of all that, the split-button design allows for “extreme responsiveness” and you’ll find that the large skates and flexible braided cable deliver a smooth experience when moving this mouse around on your desk. Check out our announcement coverage to take a deeper dive than head below for additional information.

You could opt instead for the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse to save even more. It’s available for $25 at Amazon, this saves an additional $10 from today’s lead deal while still offering a better experience than a non-gaming mouse. While the DPI maxes out at 6,400 here instead of the 16,000 that the Pulsefire Raid goes up to, most of the time I personally stick well below 6,400, and chances are you might too.

Are you ready for a plug-and-play gaming experience? Well, the Xbox Series S delivers just that for $250 today. This is a rare $50 in savings and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time, so if you’ve been on the hunt for Microsoft’s latest console, now’s a fantastic time to pick one up.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse features:

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid is an ergonomic mouse that puts more command directly at your fingertips; saving precious time when you’re in build battles, swapping weapons, or trying to loot and run. Pulsefire Raid is a lightweight 11-button programmable mouse and features comfortable side grips, making it the perfect pointer for battle royale, MOBA, and MMO gamers.

