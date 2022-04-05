Xbox Series S hits one of the best prices ever for today only at $250, Series X now in-stock

For today only, Adorama is offering Xbox Series S consoles for $249.99 shipped using code XBOXS2250 at checkout. Regularly $300, like it typically fetches at Amazon and Best Buy, this is $50 off and the best price we can find. While we have seen it in the $270 and $280 range here and there, today’s deal is matching the lowest readily available prices we have tracked. There’s no telling how much stock Adorama has, but if this deal is anything like the previous $250 offer, it won’t last for very long. This is the standard, base model Series S with everything you would expect included in the box (Xbox Wireless Controller and High Speed HDMI Cable). More details below.

The Xbox Series S has been one of the only current-generation home consoles that has been readily available for several months now, although the Nintendo Switch OLED and Series X consoles are currently in-stock and shipping. The Series S, however, is the most affordable point of entry for modern home gaming machines from the big three and is now at what is easily matching the best price we have tracked in more months than we can count.

Here’s some of the latest announcements, news, and features in the world of Xbox:

Xbox Series S features:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

