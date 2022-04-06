Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, SketchParty TV, and more

Today’s best iOS app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning’s offers now sit alongside a notable price drop on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro as well as everything else you’l find on tap in our dedicated Apple deal hub. As for the apps, today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Kingdom Rush Origins HD, SketchParty TV, Space Grunts 2, Spyglass, Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Search Ace Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crisis of the Middle Ages: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Commander Compass: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Scany: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: GoodNotes 5: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Huntdown: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Fluffymoji: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MCBackup Pro – Contacts Backup: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Kingdom Rush Origins:

Kingdom Rush: Origins is the third installment of the award-winning Kingdom Rush saga, loved by millions and earning accolades from gamers and critics around the globe. Take a trip back to the beginning, before Vez’nan ever thought to threaten the kingdom with the gem of power, and experience even more of the lightning-fast, exceptionally captivating gameplay that made the franchise a cornerstone of essential tower defense games.

