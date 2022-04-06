GOOLOO’s 4A car battery charger/maintainer is now 40% off at $30 shipped on Amazon

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S4 4A Car Battery Charger for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code P2VOSTLC at checkout. Down from $50, today’s deal saves 40% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked on this charger. While it won’t actually jump-start your vehicle, this is perfect for maintaining batteries that aren’t being constantly used. Whether you have a car that isn’t driven often or an RV that won’t be used until summer, this maintainer will keep it ready to go at a moment’s notice. It’ll work with all 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries as well as 12V LiFePO4. Keep reading for morel.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $17.50 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand to back it up and at a lower current of 800mA.

Don’t forget that Tribit’s XSound LED Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale for 42% off at Amazon. That marks a new low that we’ve tracked and makes it just $58. If you’re looking for other types of speakers, we have additional Tribit deals from $21.50, so be sure to check out our previous roundup for all the ways you can save.

GOOLOO 4A Battery Charger features:

S4 is an all-weather battery charger, battery maintainer, battery desulfator, works excellently with all 6volt and 12 volt lead-acid locomotive batteries like WET, SLA, GEL, AGM, FLOODED, VRLA batteries and 12volt LiFePO4 batteries. An 10-stage charging program automatically analyze battery sulfation problem, repair and pulse current charging devulcanize battery to restore the battery lost performance , compensation charging maintain the battery and ensure optimal performance without overcharging.

