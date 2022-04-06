GOOLOO’s 4A car battery charger/maintainer is now 40% off at $30 shipped on Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonGooloo
40% off $30

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S4 4A Car Battery Charger for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code P2VOSTLC at checkout. Down from $50, today’s deal saves 40% and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked on this charger. While it won’t actually jump-start your vehicle, this is perfect for maintaining batteries that aren’t being constantly used. Whether you have a car that isn’t driven often or an RV that won’t be used until summer, this maintainer will keep it ready to go at a moment’s notice. It’ll work with all 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries as well as 12V LiFePO4. Keep reading for morel.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $17.50 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand to back it up and at a lower current of 800mA.

Don’t forget that Tribit’s XSound LED Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale for 42% off at Amazon. That marks a new low that we’ve tracked and makes it just $58. If you’re looking for other types of speakers, we have additional Tribit deals from $21.50, so be sure to check out our previous roundup for all the ways you can save.

GOOLOO 4A Battery Charger features:

S4 is an all-weather battery charger, battery maintainer, battery desulfator, works excellently with all 6volt and 12 volt lead-acid locomotive batteries like WET, SLA, GEL, AGM, FLOODED, VRLA batteries and 12volt LiFePO4 batteries.

An 10-stage charging program automatically analyze battery sulfation problem, repair and pulse current charging devulcanize battery to restore the battery lost performance , compensation charging maintain the battery and ensure optimal performance without overcharging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Gooloo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GOOLOO’s 4000A portable jump starter with 15W USB...
This 8-pack of rechargeable AA batteries and charger is...
ROCKPALS’ 280Wh power station with 30W USB-C PD falls...
Power your off-grid living space with Renogy’s 100W s...
Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $...
Prep for spring with a Greenworks electric mower at the...
Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or ...
GEN3 Groove fat tire e-bike with 45 mile range now $400...
Load more...
Show More Comments