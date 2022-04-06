HyperX’s Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard reaches new low at 30% off (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Ten Keyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $100, this 30% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen. Announced back at CES 2021, the Alloy Origins 60 comes with three different switch options. This deal pertains to the HyperX Blue switches which are click-style switches with “substantial audible and tactile feedback.” They are not as responsive as Red or Aqua switches from HyperX but are well suited for gamers and typists alike. The per-key RGB lighting can be controlled using HyperX’s NGENUITY software. This software can also set up macros. The Alloy Origins 60 also features two-step keyboard feet for choosing from three angles. Be sure to check out our review of this keyboard.

Update 4/6 @ 12:52 PM: The HP OMEN Encoder Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches is currently going for $39.99 from the official eBay Best Buy storefront, Best Buy direct, and Amazon, although stock is low there. This price is the lowest we’ve seen.

If you wanted to save some cash, you could go with the MageGEE MK-Box 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $30. You will lose the per-key RGB lighting with this keyboard but gain dedicated arrow keys. There isn’t too much that appears to differentiate the two keyboards other than looks and manufacturer. Unlike the Origins keyboard, the MK-Box can only be had in either Red or Blue switches compared to the three switches HyperX offers.

If you’re already rocking some Logitech gear, keep that train rolling with the G910 Orion Spectrum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the Origins, the Orion Spectrum is a full-size keyboard complete with a NumPad. If you don’t yet have a gaming desktop but are looking to get one, save some time building one yourself by grabbing the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming Desktop with i5/16GB/480GB SSD/1TB HDD/GTX 1650 Ti for $800. While it is powered by an i5 and a GTX 1650 Ti, which are relatively low-end products, they are a great way to get into PC gaming.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable when the action gets intense.

Two-step keyboard feet allow you to set your keyboard up at 3 different tilt angles. A detachable USB-C cable makes this ultra-compact keyboard super portable.

Custom-designed HyperX key switches are balanced for speed and accuracy. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.

Get brighter, more luminous RGB lighting, thanks to the exposed LED design of the HyperX mechanical switches.

