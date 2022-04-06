Satechi’s 9-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K60 HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet is now 20% off at $80

Amazon is offering the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $100, today’s deal saves you 20%, though we did see it fall to $75 in March and $65 in early February. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked outside of those limited-time sales. While Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros finally have HDMI and SD again, you’re still missing a few key ports. This hub brings both HDMI and VGA outputs to your computer, which can double as adding an additional monitor to your new MacBook Pro as well. On top of that, you’ll find Gigabit Ethernet, a 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough port, USB-C data, dual USB-A, and micro/SD slots, all in a compact form-factor. Plus, since this hub uses a cord to plug into your computer, it leaves room for MagSafe charging should you need it. Keep reading for more.

If you’re okay giving up Gigabit Ethernet as well as VGA outputs, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a suitable replacement to today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not quite as robust as Satechi’s above, but coming in at $35 on Amazon, you’re saving an additional $30 here. It still delivers 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C passthrough charging, SD/microSD, and Type-A for plenty of I/O expansion for your on-the-go setup.

This hub would pair perfectly with Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pro that’s on sale for $199 off right now. You’ll find our top pick is $1,000 in the sale, scoring you a 512GB model $100 off with up to $199 in savings on other models, making now a great time to pick up a powerful portable tablet. Plus, since the iPad Pro has both Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C, it works perfectly with either hub above.

Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Features the nine essential ports to any modern workspace: USB-C PD charging (up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and micro/SD card reader slots – with an easy to use, plug and play design

Includes two detachable USB-C cables – a short travel-friendly version that tucks into the adapter for easy storage and another 1-meter cable, perfect to use docked at your desk to help hide messy cables

Equipped with an 4K HDMI port (up to 60Hz) and an added VGA port (up to 1080p 60Hz) for more display options whether at your home office or presenting at a client’s. Supports one display at a time or mirror all together

