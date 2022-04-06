Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker with fitness data, geo-fencing, more now $34 (2022 low, Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker unit for $34.27 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is 31% off marking the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief Black Friday deal at $4 less. You’ll find this one at the top of several “best dog tracker list” lists out there as well. While it does require a monthly subscription from $4.99 to access all of its most high-tech features, it brings real-time location data via GPS to your beloved furry friend in over 150 countries across the globe. Sure you could just scoop up a $29 apple AirTag and a collar to match for much less than the subscription fee will amount to, but the feature set isn’t nearly as rich. Tractive delivers everything mentioned above as well as fitness and calorie tracking alongside virtual fencing safe spaces (with notifications when your pup leaves and returns). Not to mention a much longer range and a build that can also handle a trip through the forest or a roll in the mud much more than Apple’s far more dainty item tracker might. More details below.

If you already have an AirTag you would like to affix to your fury bestie, this Pup Culture Dog Collar Holder will only run you $10 Prime shipped right now. Again, it’s not going to provide as high-tech a solution as the Tractive above, but it might bring some peace of mind to the table, and for much less on a month-over-month basis.

FollowPaw’s cork leather AirTag dog collar if you’re considering a more elegant solution for your puppy. This one makes use of premium materials and combines the holder action with an actual collar you can attach a leash to and more. Get a closer look in our launch overage from last year right here.

LIVE TRACKING & LOCATION HISTORY – Follow your furry friend’s every step in real-time on your phone. See where your dog has been and what they’ve been up to.

VIRTUAL FENCE – Mark safe spaces, like your garden, and know the moment your dog leaves one – and when they come back safely.

ALL-DAY ACTIVITY MONITORING – Track active time, rest and calories burned. Set fitness goals. Keep your buddy in great shape with Tractive GPS for dogs.

SMALL, LIGHTWEIGHT & 100% WATERPROOF – Running through the forest, rolling in the mud or a dip in the lake are no problem for Tractive.

