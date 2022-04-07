Save 43% on this 6-pack of Rust-Oleum Gloss Golden Sunset spray paint + primer at $20.50

Jared Locke -
AmazonHome GoodsRust-Oleum
New Low $20.50

Amazon is offering a 6-pack of Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch 2X Ultra Cover Gloss Golden Sunset for $20.65 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $36, this 43% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This spray paint + primer is ideal for use on indoor and outdoor surfaces ranging from wood to plastic. One coating will dry in 20 minutes and one can will cover 12-square feet of area. I use Rust-Oleum spray paints for my projects and they work great. Keep reading for more.

You are unlikely to find similar quality spray paint for $3.44/can. One of the closest we find is the Krylon Spray Paint and Primer for $5. Krylon is a name brand and I have used it in the past. They claim a coating will dry in 20 minutes like the Rust-Oleum, but one can will cover 25-square feet. Of course, the total coverage you get depends on how you apply it. This spray paint can be used just like Rust-Oleum paint too: indoors/outdoors on wood to plastic. However, the featured spray paint is still a better deal.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. You can save on a Keter Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets at $313. This is perfect for storing yard and gardening tools while protecting them from the elements. If you’re looking at some home improvements this spring, consider the Kasa In-Wall Smart Outlets for $21. This outlet has reached its 2022 low price and allows you to individually control the two plugs with Alexa or Assistant. Take a look at this Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker for $280.50. An LED panel allows you to monitor the status of the smoker while you sit back and relax.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rust-Oleum

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Keter’s outdoor storage shed is perfect for organ...
Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat o...
Review: The Monster Blaster 3.0 Bluetooth speaker gives...
eero announces new Pro 6E and 6+ with 2.5GbE for multi-...
Load up on live plants via Amazon from $16: Succulents,...
Clear pollen and pollutants from the air this spring wi...
Upgrade your patio with this 33-foot solar outdoor LED ...
This RTX 3080 gaming desktop reaches new low of $1,800
Load more...
Show More Comments