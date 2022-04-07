Save 43% on this 6-pack of Rust-Oleum Gloss Golden Sunset spray paint + primer at $20.50

Amazon is offering a 6-pack of Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch 2X Ultra Cover Gloss Golden Sunset for $20.65 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $36, this 43% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This spray paint + primer is ideal for use on indoor and outdoor surfaces ranging from wood to plastic. One coating will dry in 20 minutes and one can will cover 12-square feet of area. I use Rust-Oleum spray paints for my projects and they work great. Keep reading for more.

You are unlikely to find similar quality spray paint for $3.44/can. One of the closest we find is the Krylon Spray Paint and Primer for $5. Krylon is a name brand and I have used it in the past. They claim a coating will dry in 20 minutes like the Rust-Oleum, but one can will cover 25-square feet. Of course, the total coverage you get depends on how you apply it. This spray paint can be used just like Rust-Oleum paint too: indoors/outdoors on wood to plastic. However, the featured spray paint is still a better deal.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. You can save on a Keter Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Shelving Brackets at $313. This is perfect for storing yard and gardening tools while protecting them from the elements. If you’re looking at some home improvements this spring, consider the Kasa In-Wall Smart Outlets for $21. This outlet has reached its 2022 low price and allows you to individually control the two plugs with Alexa or Assistant. Take a look at this Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker for $280.50. An LED panel allows you to monitor the status of the smoker while you sit back and relax.

