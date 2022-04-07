Amazon now offering up to 35% off Cuisinart cast iron Dutch ovens and fryer pans from $58.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 35% off Cuisinart cast iron Dutch ovens and fryer pans. You can score the Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer pan with lid for $58.43 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 35% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on this colorway via Amazon, and the best price we can find. The cast iron construction is complemented by the porcelain-covered exterior that makes it as nice for cooking as it is for serving on the table. The dishwasher-safe design is also great for up on the stovetop, in the oven, and under the broiler as well. More deals and details below.

Browsing through the rest of the Cuisinart cast iron Gold Box sale yields some notable offers on additional colorways and the Cuisinart Dutch oven solutions. They feature the same robust quality and build with the porcelain exterior and pricing starts from $70 right here.

Check out these deals on the HyperChiller that can transform your hot coffee into cold brew in as little as “60 seconds,” then dive into the ongoing price drop on Ninja’s latest Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker air fryer. Now matching the Amazon all-time low, you can save up to $130 on this versatile cooker right now that supports air frying, pressure cooking, broiling, baking, a sous vide option, and steaming.

Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer features:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!