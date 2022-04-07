Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dead Cells, Football Manager, SpongeBob, more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best iOS app deals and more. Every morning we scour the web for the most notable price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront to sit alongside the best Apple hardware gear including today’s new all-time low on the just-released iPad Air 5 256GB. Our app collection is headlined by titles such as Dead Cells, Football Manager 2022 Mobile, SpongeBob SquarePants, Inspire Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at this morning’s best.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avadon 3: The Warborn HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $40 (Reg. $90)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Search Ace Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crisis of the Middle Ages: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spyglass: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Commander Compass: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Scany: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

