Gold Box Calico Critters Easter collectible and doll event offers up to 62% off with deals from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 62% off Calico Critters collectible dolls, Easter play sets, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just in time to refresh your Easter decor, score some gifts for the kids, or just to fill out your Calico Critters collection, the deals start from $5 today. This sale joins a series of ongoing offers on Vtech, Green Toys, and OSMO deals for the holidays we have organized for you right here. Head below for today’s Amazon Easter collectibles and doll sale.

Amazon Easter collectibles and doll sale:

Disney is also still running a notable spring toy sale for the holidays with offers starting from $15. You’ll find Easter plushies, apparel, and more included in the event and all of the details you need are waiting in this week’s coverage.

Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family features:

Includes mother Heidi, father Harlin, sister Bell, and brother Skip

All come with removable detailed clothing, have jointed arms and legs, and heads that turn

Heidi and Harlin Hopscotch Rabbit measure approximately 3” tall. Bell and Skip Hopscotch Rabbit are approximately 2.25” tall

Can be used independently or with all Calico Critters houses

Mix and match with other Calico Critters play sets to create a whole Calico Critters village!

