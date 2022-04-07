Gold Box Calico Critters Easter collectible and doll event offers up to 62% off with deals from $5

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToys & HobbiesCalico Critters
62% off From $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 62% off Calico Critters collectible dolls, Easter play sets, and more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just in time to refresh your Easter decor, score some gifts for the kids, or just to fill out your Calico Critters collection, the deals start from $5 today. This sale joins a series of ongoing offers on Vtech, Green Toys, and OSMO deals for the holidays we have organized for you right here. Head below for today’s Amazon Easter collectibles and doll sale. 

Amazon Easter collectibles and doll sale:

Disney is also still running a notable spring toy sale for the holidays with offers starting from $15. You’ll find Easter plushies, apparel, and more included in the event and all of the details you need are waiting in this week’s coverage

Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Family features:

  • Includes mother Heidi, father Harlin, sister Bell, and brother Skip
  • All come with removable detailed clothing, have jointed arms and legs, and heads that turn
  • Heidi and Harlin Hopscotch Rabbit measure approximately 3” tall. Bell and Skip Hopscotch Rabbit are approximately 2.25” tall
  • Can be used independently or with all Calico Critters houses
  • Mix and match with other Calico Critters play sets to create a whole Calico Critters village!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Calico Critters

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Disney’s official spring toy sale is now live fro...
Amazon kids’ Easter deals from $6.50: VTech smart...
Load up on Hershey’s and Reese’s before the Easter ...
Smartphone Accessories: Surge Protector Tower with 10W/...
Disney shop offers 40% off sitewide with deals from $5:...
Go green with CRAFTSMAN’s 20V electric leaf blower at...
Score this Elite Gourmet Panini Press for easy grilled ...
Save 25% on this 4-pack of Kasa Smart Light Bulbs
Load more...
Show More Comments