Score this Elite Gourmet Panini Press for easy grilled cheese and more at just $16 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the Elite Gourmet Sandwich Panini Maker for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the listing says it is regularly $19, it is really more like $25 and up with today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief $14 offer over the holidays last year. Chefman’s more robust take on the sandwich press maker is still on sale for $23.50, but if you’re just looking for something quick and easy that’s particularly inexpensive, this Elite Gourmet is worth a look. You’ll be whipping up “grilled cheese sandwiches or tuna melts in minutes, omelets, French toast, or even desserts” on its non-stick surface with a cool touch locking handle in tow. In can be stored upright so it doesn’t take up much space in between uses and the onboard indicator lights tell you when everything is ready to be served. More details below.

While it doesn’t offer up nearly as much surface space, you could also achieve a similar result with the Dash Mini Maker. This one is primarily marketed as a waffle or pancake maker, but can also handle “eggs, cookies, grilled cheese, [and] even stir fry.” Now starting from under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon, it will also save you a few bucks.

If you’re in the market for a new air fryer, we have several options on sale right now alongside a series of other all-in-one cookers. Starting from just $20, you’ll find dual basket models from Ninja, COSORI indoor air fryer grills, and even more. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional kitchen and cooking offers.

Elite Gourmet Sandwich Panini Maker features:

SANDWICHES AND MORE – Prepare deliciously warm grilled cheese sandwiches or tuna melts in minutes, omelets, French toast, or even desserts. Enjoy top performance with the simple to use, easy to clean Elite Gourmet nonstick sandwich maker.

COMPACT DESIGN – Built for small space, takes up barely any counter space, stands upright for storage taking up minimal cabinet space. Perfect for dorm rooms, camping and all sized kitchens.

EASY TO CLEAN – The Deluxe non-stick plates simply wipe clean with a damp cloth when cooled. No oil or butter needed, makes for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, 1-2-3 cleanup.

