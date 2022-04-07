Insta360 GO 2 is the world’s smallest Action Camera at now $290

Action cameras can capture pretty amazing footage nowadays, but many devices are pretty bulky. Billed as the world’s smallest action camera, the Insta360 GO 2 is something very different. This tiny beast is packed with features, and you can get it now for only $290 at 9to5Toys Specials using code ACTION9.

In theory, an action camera should be light enough that you can forget it’s strapped to your helmet. However, some of the most popular devices don’t actually meet this requirement. By way of contrast, the Insta360 GO 2 is six times lighter than cameras from some other brands. It measures just two inches long, and it comes with an equally compact charging case.

You can mount the GO 2 in multiple ways and capture better-than-HD footage for up to 150 minutes straight. This tiny action camera also has a dazzling array of shooting modes: HDR, timelapse, hyperlapse, slow motion, night lapse, and more.

To even out any bumps in the road or the piste, the GO 2 utilizes FlowState Stabilization. Meanwhile, intelligent algorithms ensure that every frame is perfectly level. As a result, you can expect crisp videos that are buttery smooth — even when you record yourself speeding down a dirt bike track.

In their review of the GO 2, CNET said, “You’re not going to find a better option for life-logging and its size allows for creative uses you can’t easily do with other cameras.”

