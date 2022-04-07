LG’s gallery-style 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED evo Smart TV hits Amazon all-time low at $400 off

Amazon is now offering the LG 65-inch G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Gallery Smart TV for $1,996.99 shipped. Originally $3,000 and more like closer to $2,400 these days, this is $400 or more off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Currently $2,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal beats the value on the gift card bundle offers we tracked at the top of the year and is the lowest we can find on LG’s nearly bezel-free 65-inch gallery model. Alongside a 5-year warranty on the self-lit pixel panel, this model supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium as well as boasting four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate for high-end gaming and fast action films. Add in AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and voice command support, and you’re looking at a notable option for any home entertainment center. More details below.

A wonderful lower-cost alternative would be the VIZIO 65-Inch M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV. It is still at the Amazon all-time low of $550 shipped with HDMI 2.1, a variable refresh rate, and AirPlay 2 support. Don’t expect to get the OLED treatment or the gallery-style design here, but it is certainly one of the best options in a far more affordable price range right now.

But if you want to scope the latest and greatest, head over to our coverage of LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit 4K/8K OLED TVs as well as Samsung’s new Frame models with updated matte displays and more. On the audio side of things, Polk launched a new compact MagniFi Mini AX sound bar with Dolby Atmos that’s worth a quick look as well.

LG 65-inch G1 OLED evo 4K UHD Gallery Smart TV features:

See your TV as a work of art with a barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall.¹ The new evo display takes OLED to an even brighter level with over 8 million pixels, LG’s most advanced AI 4K processor and hands-free voice control for uncompromising performance. Only on OLED. It’s the perfect statement piece with an unbelievably thin bezel and no gap from screen to wall.¹ The Gallery Design is wall mount ready with flush wall mount included. Table Top Stand sold separately.

