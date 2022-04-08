Animal Crossing PDP Wired Switch Pro Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $17 today (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the Animal Crossing Tom Nook edition PDP Gaming Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Switch Pro Controller for $16.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 with other designs and colorways currently in the $25 range, this is 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Not only is this a wonderful collector’s item for Animal Crossing fans, but also the lowest price ever on one of the best third-party wired Switch controllers. Audio and chat headset-ready with the built-in 3.5mm jack, it also supports motion control, customizable back buttons, and interchangeable face plates. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the PowerA Wired Controller for Switch. While some designs are going for slightly more than today’s lead offer, other options are currently just over $12.50 Prime shipped and make for a notable alternative if you’re not into the Animal Crossing PDP vibe.

Mario Golf is set to hit Switch Online next week and here’s our coverage of the now available Earthworm Jim 2. The Nintendo Switch eShop Spring digital game sale is now in full swing from $3 and be sure to check out these rare deals on Nintendo’s Metroid Dread and Zelda Skyward Sword amiibo. Also, here’s everything you need to know about the now delayed Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window.

PDP Faceoff Wired Switch Pro Controller features:

CUSTOMIZABLE PRO CONTROLLER LAYOUT – Change gamepad faceplates and joysticks / thumbsticks for the perfect layout.

AUDIO AND CHAT HEADSET READY – Plug your LVL40 headset or other headphones directly into your controller for audio and voice with 3.5mm jack. Control volume directly on the gamepad with the dpad.

PRO PADDLE BUTTONS & CUSTOMIZABLE BUTTONS – Program buttons & triggers to improve your game and customize the controller to how you play. Durable build with replacement parts kids and travel.

