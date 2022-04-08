Astronomy magazine 1-yr. subs now 70% off at $13 (Reg. $47) + much more from under $5

DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s magazine subscription sale alongside of a smaller event with some even more notable price drops. As per usual, there is no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals to worry about here, alongside the best prices out there on a wide range of titles. One standout here amongst the deals is a year of Astronomy magazine for $12.99 with free shipping. This one is currently going for $47 per year at Amazon where it very rarely ever drops in price. Today’s deal is clearly a giant price drop, a great opportunity for fans of our sister site Space Explored to land a year, and the lowest we can find by a long shot. Astronomy magazine, much like the rest of the titles on sale today, can be sent to any address you want with an optional gift note as well. More details below.

The DiscountMags weekend sale is loaded with some of the most popular titles out there including Men’s Health, Women’s Health, people, Better Homes and Gardens, Bon Appetit, GQ, and more. You’re looking at $1 or less per issue here with most options coming very close to the usual weekend lows.

Just make sure you scope our this smaller DiscountMags sale event first. Much like our featured offer on Astronomy, you’ll find offers on INC. and others for even less than the weekend with prices starting from under $5 a pop.

just make sure you also go scoop your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies as well.

Astronomy magazine features:

Astronomy The world’s best-selling astronomy magazine brings the wonders of space down to earth and into your hands. You’ll be amazed at the wonders of the universe, and also by how Astronomy makes complex topics clear. Whether you’re a new stargazer or a seasoned astronomer, Astronomy is the magazine of choice for everyone interested in the happenings of our universe.

