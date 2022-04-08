ASUS’s ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse with 78-hour battery life reaches new low of $65

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $64.99 shipped. Dropping from $93, this 30% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen on Amazon. The Keris gaming mouse features three connection options: wired over USB-C, Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz with a receiver. Use Bluetooth for everyday work and the 2.4GHz wireless for responsive reactions during games. USB-C fast charging can provide 12 hours of gameplay with just a 15-minute charge. Get up to 78 hours of battery life total with the RGB lighting disabled. The 16,000 DPI sensor is specifically tuned to be accurate and responsive. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, Logitech has its G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $40. The sensor on the G305 is 12,000 DPI, a slight downgrade over the Keris mouse. You also won’t have a rechargeable battery with the G305, but a battery can power the mouse for up to 250 hours. It also lacks the three connection ability of the Keris. Otherwise, you are unlikely to find many differences between the two mice. Want to save even more? Go with the CORSAIR Harpoon PRO for $20. This is a wired mouse with a 12,000 DPI sensor. It too features a lightweight design.

Check out this deal on a CORSAIR HS60 Pro virtual surround sound gaming headset for $40. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this Discord-certified headset. Working on building out your streaming setup? Save on an Elgato Keylight at $160 and the collapsible green screen at $140, both 2022 lows. Set the mood in your office with the Govee 50-foot Bluetooth RGB Light Strip for $16. You will use your phone and the Govee Home app to control what the lights do.

ASUS ROG Keris Lightweight Wireless Gaming mouse features:

ROG Micro Switch with 70 mil. click lifespan, gold-plated electro-junction for durability. Each switch is carefully inspected, both left/right switches paired to keep force deviation within +/- 5 gram-force for a consistent click feel.

ROG Keris Wireless can be connected in one of three ways — via ultrafast 2.4 GHz, energy-efficient Bluetooth LE, or wired USB. Use 2.4 GHz wireless for gaming, and switch to Bluetooth LE for daily tasks.

A unique DPI On-The-Scroll feature lets you easily adjust mouse sensitivity without accessing software. Just press/hold the DPI button then spin the scroll wheel to set the sensitivity level. Cycle through four different DPI levels.

