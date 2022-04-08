Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines, The Quest, Train Kit, Snap Markup, more

We have almost made it through another work week so it is now time to see what Friday has to offer when it comes to the best Mac and iOS app deals to head in the weekend. Price drops on the Brydge Pro+ Aluminum 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard and Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro now join offers on the 2020 12.9-inch Apple tablet, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Iron Marines, The Quest, Last Colossus, Train Kit, Snap Markup – Annotation Tool, and much more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Wild West: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Monster Truck Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: Space: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DMD Panorama: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avadon 3: The Warborn HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $40 (Reg. $90)

More on Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. PLAN, ATTACK AND BEAT ALL THE ENEMIES ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY by changing the role of your troops even in the thick of the combat, from ranger to sniper, from flamethrowers to missile launchers.

