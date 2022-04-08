Refresh your cookware: Calphalon’s 10-pc. sets hit 2022 Amazon lows today from $150

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Cookware Set for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $240 directly from Calphalon where it is now matching, this set typically sells for $200 at Amazon and is now $40 off the going rate. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked there in nearly a year and is the first notable price of 2022. This cookware features an impact-bonded aluminum base with stainless steel stay-cool handles, convenient pour spouts, and straining-ready covers. Over-safe up to 450-degrees so you can finish dishes off like a pro, this set is compatible with “most stovetops, including induction, gas, electric, and glass,” with a lifetime warranty included. Head below for more details and deals from $150.

Another notable options is the 10-piece Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $149.44 shipped at Amazon. Typically between $185 and $200, this is another 2022 low and among the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. You won’t get the pure stainless steel look here, but they do feature a “PFOA-free, 2-layer nonstick interior [that] prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup effortless.” Otherwise, the feature set is very similar to the model above.

Alongside today’s deal on the Uno Casa Cast Iron Tortilla Press, our home goods hub is jam-packed with cooking offers right now. On top of this collection of discounted Ninja cookers, the Vitamix annual Mother’s day event is now live with up to $100 in savings on its blenders as well up to 25% off a range of its attachments and more. Get a closer look and all of the details right there.

Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel Cookware features:

Impact-bonded aluminum base distributes heat evenly, for exceptional browning, searing, and sauteing

Stainless steel long handles stay cool on the stovetop

Convenient measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining covers allow you to cook with efficiency

Lifetime warranty

Included with set: 8″ fry pan, 10″ fry pan, 1.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 2.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 3-qt. saute pan with cover, 7-qt. dutch oven with cover

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!