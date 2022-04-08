Listen closely… save 43% on the CORSAIR HS60 Pro with surround sound at $40 (Low Price)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR HS60 Pro 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Normally between $65 and $70, this up to 43% discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this headset. This $40 price is matched at Best Buy as well. Discord certified, the HS60 Pro is perfect for hearing enemies approaching while letting your teammates hear you clearly. Plush memory foam earcups and design allow for a comfortable experience during those long sessions. Connecting over a 3.5mm audio jack, the included USB DAC gives you access to virtual 7.1 channel surround sound on a PC. However, you can use it without this dock on Xbox, PlayStation, and more. Keep reading for more.

The detachable, omnidirectional microphone will be able to filter out background noise so you can be heard clearly. Instead of having in-line audio controls, they are built into the headset earcup. If you want to go with a brand other than CORSAIR, you can grab the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the HS60 Pro, the Kraken features a retractable microphone which means you won’t be able to misplace it. This headset will also give you access to virtual 7.1 surround sounds on PC. Another difference is the Kraken features in-line audio controls versus being on the earcup as in the HS60 Pro.

Right now you can save on the Animal Crossings PDP Wired Switch controller at its all-time Amazon low of $17. Prominently featuring Tom Nook, you will be able to play with a friend while they use this controller and you use the Joy-Cons. You can also check out today’s roundup of video game deals across all consoles headlined by The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Switch at $30. If you want to save some cash on a gaming headset, check out the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $15. This is going to be one of the best deals for a brand-name headset.

CORSAIR HS60 Pro Gaming Headset features:

The Corsair HS60 Pro surround gaming headset delivers both comfort and quality with memory foam ear pads and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, built to last thanks to its lightweight and durable construction. A detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone helps your voice come through loud and clear, and a gold-plated 3. 5mm audio connector ensures compatibility with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5,PS4, Nintendo Switch and more. Experience immersive 7. 1 surround sound on PC with the included USB adapter, powered by Corsair iCUE software. Complete with on-ear volume and mute controls for convenient audio adjustments, The HS60 Pro is crafted for comfort and built for battle.

